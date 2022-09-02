Traffic diversion in Tiruppur for Vinayaka idol immersion

Staff Reporter TIRUPPUR
September 02, 2022 22:20 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic diversion will be effective in parts of Tiruppur city on Saturday in view of the immersion of Vinayaka idols by various organisations. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Tiruppur city from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The first procession route covers the new bus stand, Kannagi Nagar, M.S. Nagar, Kongu Main road, LRG compound, Lakshmi Nagar junction, Miller bus stop, Pushpa junction, flyover and Town Hall before it reaches Alangadu public meeting venue.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The second procession route passes through Velliyangadu arch, Pudur Pirivu junction, Karattankadu, Perichipalayam, Velliyangadu four road junction, Muthaiyan Kovil, Kattuvalavu junction, Palladam road, TKT showroom, old bus stand flyover, Corporation junction, Diamond theatre, Thadikkara Mukku and Nataraj theatre road.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app