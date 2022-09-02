Traffic diversion in Tiruppur for Vinayaka idol immersion

Traffic diversion will be effective in parts of Tiruppur city on Saturday in view of the immersion of Vinayaka idols by various organisations. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Tiruppur city from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The first procession route covers the new bus stand, Kannagi Nagar, M.S. Nagar, Kongu Main road, LRG compound, Lakshmi Nagar junction, Miller bus stop, Pushpa junction, flyover and Town Hall before it reaches Alangadu public meeting venue.

The second procession route passes through Velliyangadu arch, Pudur Pirivu junction, Karattankadu, Perichipalayam, Velliyangadu four road junction, Muthaiyan Kovil, Kattuvalavu junction, Palladam road, TKT showroom, old bus stand flyover, Corporation junction, Diamond theatre, Thadikkara Mukku and Nataraj theatre road.