Traffic diversion in Coimbatore today in view of Thandu Mariamman temple festival

April 25, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of the Thandu Mariamman temple festival on April 26 (Wednesday), the following diversions would be in effect from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a release from the police, devotees would be taking a procession from Koniamman Temple through Town Hall, Oppanakara Street, Lingappa Chetty Street, Syrian Church Road, Brooke Bond Road, below the Avinashi Road Flyover, Kaleeswara Mill Road, Somasundaram Mill Road, Anupparpalayam, Dr. Nanjappa Road and TNSTC depot before concluding at the Thandu Mariamman temple on Avinashi Road. Vehicles from Pollachi and Palakkad Roads to the city via Oppanakara Street should take an alternative route via Ukkadam, Valankulam bypass and Sungam junction to reach their destinations. Vehicles from Perur Road to the city should pass via Selvapuram school and Ashokapuram roundabout to Ukkadam or via Sullivan Street, Gandhipark and Mecricar Road to their destinations. Vehicles including buses from Ukkadam to Mettupalayam Road should pass via Vysial Street and Sullivan Street to reach Gandhipark to proceed further. Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed to Ukkadam via the Avinashi Road old flyover. They should take a left turn at JM Bakery junction to proceed to Ukkadam via Railway Station, Classic Tower junction and Sungam. Vehicles from Gandhipuram to Avinashi Road via Dr. Nanjappa Road will not be permitted. They should take a left turn at Park Gate to reach LIC junction to proceed further. Entry of vehicles from Tiruchi Road to Ukkadam via Town Hall will not be allowed. While light motor vehicles should pass via Vincent Road to Ukkadam, heavy vehicles should pass through Sungam – Ukkadam bypass. Buses from Gandhipuram to Ukkadam have been rerouted via Lanka Corner, Classic Tower Junction and Valankulam Road. Buses from Ukkadam to Gandhipuram via Oppanakara Street should ply via link road, Valankulam, Sungam, Classic Tower and Railway Station. Trucks will not be allowed on the procession routes from 6 a.m. till the end of the procession. Devotees have been asked to park their two-wheelers at the Corporation’s parking yard at Raja Street, four-wheelers at the Corporation’s parking yard opposite to Koniamman Kovil and on the premises of the Corporation school on Vincent Road. Parking of vehicles will not be permitted on Oppanakara Street and Big Bazaar Street.