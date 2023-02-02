Traffic diversion in Coimbatore owing to Ukkadam-Athupalam flyover works 

February 02, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Owing to the ongoing Ukkadam - Athupalam flyover works, the Coimbatore City Police have made some traffic diversions from February 2 to avoid congestion.

According to a release, heavy vehicles coming from Pollachi and Palakkad roads cannot enter the city via Ukkadam. From Palakkad road, heavy vehicles can enter the city through Sundakamuthur road via Kovaipudur pirivu, Sunnambu Kalavai junction and Puttuvikki road.

Similarly, heavy vehicles coming from Pollachi road can enter the city via Podanur, Nanjundapuram, and Ramanathapuram road by taking right at Sundarapuram junction.

Two-wheelers and light motor vehicles coming from Palakkad road cannot turn right to enter Ukkadam. Rather, they have to go straight, take a U-Turn, and turn left to enter Ukkadam.

There is no change in the course of traffic movement from Coimbatore to Pollachi side, the police said.