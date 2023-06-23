Traffic diversion in Coimbatore on Saturday in view of ISKCON car festival

June 23, 2023 10:00 pm | Updated 10:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have announced traffic diversion in the city from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on June 24 (Saturday) in view of the car festival of ISKCON temple.

Vehicles from Perur Road will not be allowed to enter the city via Chetty Street and Raja Street. Such vehicles should take a right turn near the Corporation school at Selvapuram and proceed via Ashok Nagar roundabout and Perur bypass.

Vehicles to Perur via Vysial Street and Chetty Street should pass through Ukkadam – Perur bypass, Ashok Nagar roundabout, Sethumavaikal check post and Shivalaya junction.

Entry of vehicles from Maruthamalai and Thadagam Roads to the city via Telungu Street will not be permitted. They should pass via Ponnaiyarajapuram, Sokkampudur, Ramamurthy Road, Shivalaya junction, Corporation school at Selvapuram and Ashok Nagar roundabout.

Vehicles from Ukkadam to Mettupalayam, Thadagam and Maruthamalai Roads via Oppanakara Street have to go through Perur bypass, Ashok Nagar roundabout, Sethumavaikal checkpost, Shivalaya junction, Ramamurthy Street, Chokkkampudur, Ponnaiyarajapuram and Gandhi Park.

Entry of vehicles from Sukrawarpet road to Raja Street via Thiyagi Kumaran Street will not be allowed. Heavy vehicles and goods carriers will not be allowed to enter Coimbatore city between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Saturday. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed on Raja Street, Oppanakara Street, K.G. Street and Vysial Street from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday.

Devotees taking part in the car festival have been asked to park their two-wheelers at the Corporation’s parking yard at Raja Street and four-wheelers in the vacant space under the new flyover opposite Ukkadam police station.