Traffic diversion in Coimbatore on Saturday for ISKCON car festival

The Coimbatore City Police have announced traffic diversion in the city from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on July 2 in view of the car festival of ISKCON temple.

Vehicles entering the city from Pollachi Road and Palakkad Road via Ukkadam should take the Sungam bypass to reach Classic Tower junction or Tiruchi Road at Sungam junction to proceed to other destinations. Vehicles from Palakkad and Pollachi Road to Mettupalayam Road and Thadagam Road should pass via Sunnambu Kalvai Puttuvikki road, Sethuma Vaikal police check post, Shivalaya junction, Ramamurthy road and Gandhi Park.

Vehicles from Avinashi Road towards Ukkadam should take Goods Shed road to reach Town Hall road junction from where heavy vehicles should pass via Classic Towers junction to reach Ukkadam bypass. Light motor vehicles can take Vincent Road to reach Ukkadam.

Vehicles from Tiruchi Road to Perur via Vysial Street should pass via Sungam - Ukkadam bypass, Ukkadam junction, Ukkadam - Perur bypass and Shivalaya junction to proceed further.

Vehicles from Perur Road to the city via Chetty Street and Raja Street should take Sullivan Street to reach Gandhipark and proceed further.

Vehicles from Perur to Palakkad Road should take a right turn at Shivalaya junction to reach Puttuvikki road. Those heading to Ukkadam should take a right turn at the Government High School junction on Perur Road to enter Ukkadam bypass.

Vehicles from Thadagam Road to Palakkad Road should pass via Ponnaiyarajapuram, Sokkampudur and Shivalaya junction to reach Perur -Ukkadam bypass.

Vehicles from Sukrawarpet road to Raja Street via Telugu Brahmin Street should take alternative routes through Gandhi Park, Sokkampudur and Shivalaya junction. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter Raja Street from Sukrawarpet via Thiyagi Kumaran Street.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Coimbatore city between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday. Parking of vehicles will not be allowed on Raja Street, Oppanakara Street, K.G. Street AND Vysial Street from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.