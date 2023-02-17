Traffic diversion in Coimbatore on February 18 and 19 in view of President’s visit

February 17, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

In view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Coimbatore, the police have announced traffic diversions in the city from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. on February 18 ( Saturday) and 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. on February 19 (Sunday).

Heavy vehicles

Heavy and goods vehicles (excluding buses) will not be allowed to enter the city through Avinashi Road via Neelambur and Chinniyampalayam. Such vehicles can enter the city via Salem - Kochi highway, Chinthamanipudur, Ondipudur, Singanallur and Ramanathapuram. Vehicles from the city to Avinashi should pass via Anna Silai, Race Course, Sungam and Singanallur to enter Kochi – Salem highway. Vehicles from Sathyamangalam Road and Saravanampatti to Avinashi Road and Tiruchi Road should also follow the pattern by reaching Anna Silai via Ganpathy and Gandhipuram flyover. Vehicles exiting the city via Kalapatti Road will not be allowed to enter the airport junction. Such vehicles can pass via Kalapatti junction, Mayilampatti and Thottipalayam to each Avinashi Road. Vehicles from Maruthamalai Road and Thadagam Road will not be allowed to pass via Cowley Brown Road and Chinthamani junction. They can pass via GCT, Bharathi Park Road, Coimbatore north flyover, Gandhipuram, Anna Silai, Race Course and Sungam to reach Tiruchi Road and further proceed to Salem – Kochi Highway. Vehicles from Mettupalayam Road can also follow the pattern by taking the Coimbatore north flyover.

Two-wheelers and four-wheelers

The police have advised the public who need to travel through Avinashi Road, old flyover, Goods Shed Road, Brooke Bond Road, Chinthamani junction, Cowley Brown Road, Lawley Road and Maruthamalai Road in Coimbatore city limits during the above timings to plan their journey accordingly.

Vehicles entering the city through Avinashi Road via Neelambur and Chinniyampalayam can take the alternate route via Thottipalayam Pirivu, Mayilampatti, Kalapatti junction and Saravanampatti. Vehicles to hospitals, the airport and the railway station alone will be permitted to proceed further along Avinashi Road from Thottipalayam Pirivu.

Commuters from Tiruchi Road to the city have been asked to avoid entering Avinashi Road via Singanallur junction. Those using the old flyover on Avinashi Road during the above timings should use the subway. Vehicles from Maruthamalai Road and Thadagam Road to the city should pass via GCT, Bharathi Park Road, Coimbatore north flyover and Gandhipuram. Vehicles from Mettupalayam Road should follow the pattern by taking the Coimbatore north flyover.

