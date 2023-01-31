Traffic diversion in Coimbatore on February 1

January 31, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have announced traffic diversion from 4 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday in view of the Ashtabandhana Maha Kumbhabhishekam at the Sri Naga Sai Mandir on Mettupalayam Road in Coimbatore city.

Vehicles to Mettupalayam from Poomarket side should take a left turn at the Avinashilingam University junction and pass via Bharathi Park, GCT, Thadagam Road, Edayarpalayam and Kavundampalayam to reach Mettupalayam Road. Devotees from Poomarket side to the temple should take a left turn at Avinashilingam University junction and pass via Raja Annamalai Road to reach the premises of T.A. Ramalingam Chettiar Higher Secondary School where they can park their vehicles. Devotees from Gandhipuram should also park their vehicles at the same place after reaching via Cross Cut Road and Chinthamani junction. Vehicles from Thudiyalur and Kavundampalayam side to the city should take a left turn at Sanganoor check post to pass via the police outpost at Kannappa Nagar, Thayir Itteri Road and Sivananda Colony. Four-wheelers of devotees coming from this direction to the temple can park their vehicles on the parking lots of the new bus stand and the adjacent garlic godown. Two-wheelers of devotees can be parked on the premises of Hipco Motor company. Vehicles will not be permitted to cross the bus stand. Vehicles from Gandhipuram to Mettupalayam should pass via GP signal, Sathyamangalam Road, No:3 bus stop at Ganapathy and Sanganoor to reach Mettupalayam Road. Vehicles from Thadagam Road to the city should pass via Kovilmedu check post, Avila Convent, GCT and Lawley Road. Devotees from this direction should take a left turn at Avila Convent to enter NSR road and further take a right turn near the SBI bank to reach T.A. Ramalingam Chettiar school premises. The police have requested buses of educational institutions to make changes in their routes in accordance with the traffic diversion. Parking of vehicles will be allowed only on allotted places and not on road sides.

