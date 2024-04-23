GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traffic diversion in Coimbatore city on April 24 for Thandu Mariamman temple festival

April 23, 2024 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have announced traffic diversions from 6 a.m. to noon in Coimbatore city on April 24, 2024, (Wednesday) in view of the Thandu Mariamman temple festival.

Devotees will take out a procession from Koniamman Temple, passing through Town Hall, Oppanakara Street, Lingappa Chetty Street, Syrian Church Road, Brooke Bond Road, Kaleeswara Mill Road and Dr. Nanjappa Road to reach Avinashi Road. They will cross the Avinashi Road flyover through the underpass to reach Thandu Mariamman temple.

Vehicles from Pollachi and Palakkad Roads to the city via Oppanakara Street should take an alternative route via Ukkadam - Valankulam bypass and Sungam junction to reach their destinations or use Ukkadam – Perur bypass to proceed to their destinations.

Vehicles from Mettupalayam Road and Thadagam Road to Palakkad should pass via Ponnaiyarajapuram, Sokkampudur, Shivalaya theatre junction and Perur bypass to reach Ukkdadam and proceed further.

Vehicles from Perur Road to the city should pass via Shivalaya theatre junction, Sokkampudur, Ponnaiyarajapuram and Thadagam Road to reach Gandhipark or take the Perur – Ukkadam bypass.

Vehicles will not be allowed to proceed to Ukkadam via the Avinashi Road old flyover. They should take a left turn at Anna Statue junction to proceed to Ukkadam via Tiruchi Road.

Entry of vehicles from Tiruchi Road to Ukkadam via Town Hall will not be allowed. While light motor vehicles should pass via Vincent Road to Ukkadam, heavy vehicles should pass through Sungam – Ukkadam bypass.

The police will allow vehicles to use roads when the tail-end of the procession crosses them. Trucks will not be allowed on Avinashi Road and along the procession routes from 6 a.m. till the end of the procession.

