Traffic diversion in Coimbatore city for Vice-President’s visit

The Coimbatore City Police have announced that heavy duty vehicles and goods vehicles would be banned from plying on Avinashi Road and its link roads between 5 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. on Saturday, in view of the arrival of Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu at the Coimbatore International Airport.

A statement said that those planning to visit the airport, railway station or bus terminuses in the city on Saturday evening must plan their travel accordingly or use alternative routes to reach their destinations due to the possibility of traffic congestion.

As Mr. Naidu is scheduled to leave for Udhagamandalam from Circuit House via Kalapatti on Sunday morning, all heavy duty vehicles and goods vehicles will be banned from entering Avinashi Road, Kalapatti Road and its link roads between 6.30 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Sunday.