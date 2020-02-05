Traffic diversion in city

The Coimbatore City Police have announced the following traffic diversions from 7 a.m. to noon in view of the kumbabishekam of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Oppanakkara Street on Wednesday.

All vehicles plying from Ukkadam to Avinashi Road and Tiruchi Road should use Ukkadam-Sungam bypass. Similarly, all vehicles plying from Ukkadam to Gandhipuram, R.S. Puram, Thadagam Road and Mettupalayam Road should pass through Ukkadam-Perur bypass, Chetty Street and Sullivan Street. Vehicles from Thadam Road to Ukkadam have been asked to pass via Gandhi Park, Ponnaiahrajapuram, Sokkampudur, Sivalaya junction and Perur-Ukkadam bypass.

Vehicles plying from Mettupalayam Road and Avinashi Road to Ukkadam should pass through Avinashi Road flyover, Goods Shed Road, Big Bazaar Street and Vincent Road. Similarly, vehicles proceeding to Ukkadam via Town Hall should take a right turn at the Raja Theatre junction to reach Vysial Street and further proceed to Perur-Ukkadam bypass.

The police said that people coming to attend the temple function can park their vehicles in vacant places on Ukkadam-Athupalam stretch.