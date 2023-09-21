HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic diversion for Vinayaka idol immersion in Coimbatore city on September 22

September 21, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have announced changes in the traffic pattern in the city on Friday in view of the Vinayaka idol immersion procession.

Vehicles from Ukkadam bus stand bound for Perur should take Perur Bypass Road, Selvapuram - Shivalaya Theater junction. Vehicles from Gandhipuram and Town Hall bound for Vysial Street, Sullivan Street should take a left and proceed via Perur Bypass Road, Shivalaya Theater.

Vehicles bound for Tiruchi Road from Ukkadam should take Sungam bypass and reach Tiruchi Road. Vehicles from Ukkadam bound for Mettuppalayam Road and Thadagam Road should take the Oppanakkara Street, Raja Street, Railway Station and reach Gandhipuram.

Vehicles from Thadagam Road bound for city should take NSR Road and take the ARC Junction and Sivananda Colony. Vehicles from Mettuppalayam bound for city should take the Sanganoor bridge and take the Nallampalayam, Ganapathy and Gandhipuram. Vehicles from Mettuppalayam could take the North Coimbatore flyover once the procession crosses the Central Theater. Vehicles from Perur bound for city should take Perur Road, Selvapuram High School and then take Perur bypass road.

Vehicles from Perur Road bound for Thadagam Road should take the Shivalaya Junction, Ramamurthy Road, Panamarathur, Poosaripalayam, Seeranaickenpalayam and then take Marudhamalai Road, Lawley Road junction.

Ban on parking

The procession routes are closed for parking of vehicles on Raja Street, Range Gounder Street, Big Bazaar Street, Vysial Street, Karuppa Gounder Street, Sullivan Veedhi, Gandhipark, Telugu Brahmin Street, Sukrawarpet, Thyagi Kumaran Street, Idayar Street, Theppakulam maidan, Flower Market Road, Milk Market Road, Macrikar Road, DB Road, Light House Maidan, Subramaniam Road, Venkatakrishna Road, Thadagam Road and Poosaripalayam Road.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.