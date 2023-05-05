Traffic diversion for tourists returning from Udhagamandalam a bitter pill

May 05, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Tourists from across the country travelling on the Ooty-Coimbatore stretch find themselves in unsavoury situations of missing trains and flights due to circuitous return route, it is learnt.

The route diversion from Kotagiri Road along Sirumugai Road to avoid excessive traffic congestion in Mettupalayam has meant an additional travel of more than 10 km for tourists returning from the Udhagamanadalam trip, resulting in miscalculation in travel time and consequent missing of the trains and flights.

Public welfare organisations have blamed the situation on the stalemate in the progress of the 7.25-km bypass project proposal for Mettupalayam Town that was initially taken up by the State Highways Department and subsequently entrusted with the National Highways (NH).

The State Highways and NH should not delay any further and need to get their acts together for execution of the project, said M. Jai Kumar, co-ordinator of Namma Mettuapalyam Social Welfare Organisation.

The bypass project envisaged a two-way carriageway with paved shoulder at a few locations, to a length of 7.25 km, crossing the Tiruppur-Mettupalayam Road, Ooty-Kotagiri-Mettupalayam Road, Villupalayam Road, and the Bhavani river near Chikadasampalayam village. An administrative sanction of ₹ 99.35 crore was also made almost seven years ago.

Though notices were issued to the land owners for acquisition, the selling-buying of the identified land parcels had stopped, according to local sources.

“The bypass project ought to have been completed five years back. The onus is on the government to make sure that tourists to Udhagamandalam do not return with bitter experiences,” R. Santhamoorthy, president of Mettupalayam Consumer Protection Organisation, said.