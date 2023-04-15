Traffic diversion for Ooty-bound tourists takes effect today

April 15, 2023 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Traffic diversion at Mettupalayam for Ooty-bound tourists will take effect on Sunday.

The diversion, which will be in effect for two months is meant to prevent traffic jams in Mettupalayam town, according to police sources.

Accordingly, tourist vehicles will be diverted along Sirumugai road to reach the Nilgiris.

Likewise, an exit will be created on the Kotagiri route for descending vehicles towards Sirumugai Road via Ramasamy Nagar. From there, the vehicles are required to travel to Coimbatore, Erode and Tiruppur districts.

Vehicles descending from Ooty via Coonoor will be diverted to Sirumugai Road at Alankombu - Thenthirupathi junction.

The stretch between Mettupalayam and Sirumugai will be made one-way.

People bound for Mettupalayam from Sirumugai will be allowed to take the Alankombu - Thenthirupathi - Annur road.

The Police Department has planned to deploy an armed reserve unit to regulate the movement of tourist vehicles, sources added.