Traffic diversion for Karamadai temple car festival

March 04, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Traffic diversion has been announced for the ‘Thirutherottam’ of Ranganathaswamy Temple, Karamadai, on Monday.

Buses to Mettupalayam from Coimbatore will be diverted along Bettathaupuram, Thimmampalayam, Teachers Colony and Gandhi Nagar.

In the return direction, vehicles have to take the Thottipalayam, Bellathi, Kannarpalayam and Mathampalayam route.

Murder-accused given police custody

The city police have secured the custody of a murder-accused Sanjayraja to determine the origin of guns the gang he led had used to commit the offence.

The police had arrested five persons in connection with the murder of Sathyapandi (31), an anti-social element of Vilankurichi reportedly over previous enmity, last month. Police suspect that the gang had two guns in their possession.

Sanjayraja, who had surrendered before a court in Chennai was brought to the Coimbatore Central Jail, after appearance in the court of Third Judicial Magistrate.

Cashier arrested

The Peelamedu police have arrested a cashier of a private firm Surendar (31) based on a complaint by the proprietor that he had siphoned off ₹6.05 lakh from the company’s account.

The financial discrepancy in the company’s accounts was established in the audit after which the proprietor Krishnakumar (46) lodged a complaint.

Elephant herd chased into forest

A herd of five elephants, including a calf, that had ventured close to a residential locality at Pachapalli, near Madhukkarai range, in the early hours of Saturday was chased into its habitat at Ettimadai by a team of Forest Department personnel.

Man arrested for making hoax call

The city police on Saturday arrested Sridhar (52), suspected to be an alcoholic, for having made a hoax call to the police control room.

Sridhar had threatened to blow-up the Tasmac outlet at Kovilpalayam with an explosive.

Police sources said he had made the call in an inebriated state after a quarrel with his wife.

