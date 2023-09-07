HamberMenu
Traffic diversion at Sukrawarpettai in Coimbatore

September 07, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore Corporation under Ward 73 and 81 will see a road closure from Sukrawarpettai to Telugu Street at Town Hall owing to pipeline installation work for the 24x7 drinking water supply project scheduled from 10 p.m. on September 7 to 10 p.m. on September 10. Commuters on Sukrawarpettai Road are advised to take an alternative route via Mettupalayam Road, Thiruvengadam Road, and Gandhi Park in RS Puram. Those arriving from Telugu Street should use Raja Street and Chetty Street to reach Gandhipuram.

New initiative

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati launched the ‘Our School, Shining School’ project for Coimbatore’s government schools at Ramanathapuram Corporation Higher Secondary School on September 7. The inauguration also marked the start of an awareness rally on school cleanliness and environmental protection, along with a sapling planting activity, a press release said. Students pledged to maintain a clean campus. The programme focused on personal hygiene, green initiatives, environmental awareness, waste management, and student responsibility. Chief Education Officer R. Balamurali, Corporation Educational Officer Murugesan, officials, school administration, NCC Cadets and students were present.

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

