Traffic diversion at Panneerselvam Park Junction in Erode from August 23

August 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

To enable the Highways Department to carry out development works at the Panneerselvam (P.S.) Park Junction in Erode city, traffic diversion will be in place at the junction from August 23.

A release from the district police said vehicles from the junction would be allowed to enter Thiruvenkatasamy Street while vehicles are asked to use Eswaran Kovil Street and reach Meenatchi Sundaranar Road to enter the arterial road. Also, vehicles can reach Manikoondu, Periyar Mandram Junction and reach P.S. Park Junction. The one-way restriction on Thiruvenkatasamy Street would be enforced from August 23.

Textile and jewellery showrooms, street vendors, and the public gather in large numbers at the junction, making it a busy place in the city. Since pedestrian movement is also high, accidents take place at the junction. In a move to reduce traffic congestion at the junction and ensure pedestrians and motorists pass through it without difficulty, the district administration and the district police, on a trial basis, decided to implement traffic diversion, the release added.

