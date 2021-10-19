Traffic disrupted on Chennimalai Road after vehicles get stuck in trench

Heavy vehicle traffic was disrupted for over five hours on Chennimalai Road here on Tuesday after a truck and a van got stuck in a poorly-covered trench.

Water stagnation

Following stagnation of rainwater on the stretch near the District Industries Centre, the road was dug and a pipeline was laid to clear the water. After the work, the trench was closed. At 4 a.m., a timber-laden lorry from Karur to Erode got stuck in the trench and fell on its side. The lorry driver, Siva (32), suffered minor injuries.

Similarly, a cement-laden van too got stuck in the trench.

Since the road was blocked, only two-wheelers were allowed. Four-wheelers and heavy vehicles were diverted through another road. Police reached the spot and moved the two vehicles to the side of the road using a crane. Traffic flow was restored at noon.