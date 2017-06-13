Traffic disrupted as tree fallson road near Doddabetta

Traffic was hit on the Ooty-Kotagiri Road near Doddabetta for an hour on Monday morning, after a wattle tree fell on the road.

Following the incessant rains since the last few weeks, there has been multiple instances of trees falling on national highway roads, especially near Coonoor. A total of 79 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district since Sunday night.

Following the tree fall, traffic was blocked and connectivity between Ooty and Kotagiri was cut off for around an hour. Fortunately, the tree did not land on any vehicle and no one was injured in the incident.

Forest department staff, highways department and fire and rescue service personnel rushed to the spot. Fire and rescue services personnel used power hacksaws to cut the tree and managed to remove it from the road. The forest department was identifying dangerous trees located along road margins that require to be chopped down as they pose a threat to vehicles