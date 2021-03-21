Traffic congestion, pollution key issues in Turmeric City

Illegal discharge of effluents into River Cauvery, Kalingarayan Canal major concern

Called as Turmeric City, Textile City or Loom City, two-third of the areas in the Erode Corporation limits come under the Erode East constituency where projects under Smart City Mission are being developed.

E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market, weekly cattle shandy at Karungalpalayam, textile shops, power looms and turmeric processing activities keep the city busy.

However, pollution in River Cauvery and Kalingarayan Canal continues to be a major concern for the residents and farmers. There are 297 bleaching units, 171 dyeing units and 37 tannery units functioning in the Corporation limits with many having individual effluent treatment plants. But, illegal discharge of effluents into the river and canal continues despite inspections by Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board officials.

Also, 40 MLD of sewage generated in the Corporation limits every day is directly let into the river and canal as the Corporation’s underground sewerage scheme (UGSS) is yet to be completed. The demand for establishing common effluent treatment plants is yet to be fulfilled.

Textile manufacturers were seeking a research and training institute to develop innovative products and explore new talents.

Traffic congestion on arterial roads, absence of flyover on Mettur Road, slow pace of implementation of UGSS, delay in re-laying of damaged roads and absence of parking space in market areas are the key issues. There is a long-standing demand for establishing integrated parks for textiles and turmeric, language training centres and creating job opportunities for youngsters.

K.S. Thennarasu of the AIADMK is the incumbent MLA. M. Yuvaraja of Tamil Manila Congress and Thirumagan Evera of Congress are all set to face each other in the Assembly election. While Mr. Yuvaraja, who is contesting in two leaves symbol, banks on the AIADMK’s welfare measures and promise of growth, Mr. Thirumagan Evera, son of former Union Minister E.V.K.S. Elangovan, banks on resolving pollution and traffic woes in the city. Makkal Needhi Maiam’s A.M.R. Rajkumar is also in the fray.