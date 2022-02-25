Traffic congestion on NH affects people in Erode

Vehicle movement between Bannari and Karapallam check-posts on the stretch of the Coimbatore – Bengaluru National Highway 948 that passes through Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) was affected for over four hours affecting workers, students, patients and the public here on Friday.

After restriction in vehicle movement from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. was imposed from February 10, vehicles were allowed on both directions only from 6 a.m. This results in piling of vehicles, mostly lorries, buses, pickup vans and cars, on both sides resulting in traffic congestion on the entire stretch.

Workers and patients from Talavadi could not reach Sathyamangalam on time as buses and other vehicles were stuck in traffic on the Dhimbam ghat road. Also, buses moving in the Bannari – Sathyamangalam direction were struck in traffic forcing school students to board vegetable-laden and other commercial vehicles to reach schools.

The distance between Sathyamangalam and Talavadi is 62 k.m. and a TNSTC bus usually covers the distance in less than two hours.

“But on Friday, it took four-and-a-half hours for us to reach Talavadi”, said a passenger who added that an ambulance also got stuck on the ghat road. Road users said that the ghat road is very narrow and steep and vehicles rush up after 6 a.m. leading to congestion. “If there is no night traffic ban, the situation would be normal”, said another passenger.

While traders in Talavadi are hopeful that the Madras High Court would pass orders giving exemption to vegetable-laden vehicles from the ban, stakeholders said that the ban has caused immense hardship to all the people and motorists during the day time now. “We want the entire ban to be revoked as the 2019 notification was issued without holding consultation with the forest dwellers who hold the customary and traditional forest rights as per the Forest Rights Act, 2006”, they added.

Since no alternative routes are available, installing more speed breakers at animal crossing zones, monitoring vehicle movement through CCTVs, regular patrolling and preventing feeding of animals by motorists could reduce speed of vehicles and also prevent accidents on the stretch, they added.