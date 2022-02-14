Traffic congestion, absence of parking lots major concerns in Periyasemur

The long-standing demand for a flyover on Mettur Road remains unfulfilled

The long-standing demand for a flyover on Mettur Road remains unfulfilled

Once a town panchayat, Periyasemur and a few wards were added to the Erode Corporation in 2011 and the residents in newly added areas still wait for basic amenities.

Major areas in Zone II are Gangapuram, Periyasemur, Manickampalayam, Kumalankuttai, Soolai, Veerappanchatiram, Municipal Colony, Sampath Nagar, Edayankattu Valasu, Municipal Bus Stand, Panneerselvam Park, and the Wards covered are 5,8, 9,12,18,20,21,22,27,28,29,35,36,37.

All the arterial roads such as Nasiyanur Road, Mettur Road, Sathy Road, Meenatchi Sundaranar Road, Perundurai Road, and textile markets, including the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market, are located in the zone. The presence of municipal bus stand, wholesale and retail vegetable and fruit market, V.O.C. Park Stadium, Central and State government offices, banks, commercial establishments, keeps the roads in the zone busy throughout the day.

“Unauthorised and haphazard parking on roads, encroachment of road space by shopkeepers and absence of pedestrian pathways trouble motorists and pedestrians,” said P. Bhuvaneswari, a resident of Sampath Nagar. She said that commercial establishments or hospitals do not have provision for parking and hence customers have no choice but to park vehicles on the roads. “The Corporation and the highways remain a mute spectator to encroachments,” she added.

The long-standing demands for a flyover on Mettur Road and steps to ease congestion at Swastik Corner, Panneerselvam Park, GH Roundabout remain unfulfilled.

The mushrooming of residential areas and absence of drainage facility, collection of municipal solid waste and motorable roads are major concerns, said Kannaiyan, a resident of Gangapuram.

Many roads in the residential areas were dug for laying pipelines and underground sewer lines. “Even after one year of work completion, the roads are not re-laid,” said T. Karpagam, a resident of Chinnamuthu Street. She said that in the absence of parking space on roads, vehicles are sometimes parked in the residential areas. “The city needs multiple parking lots near textile markets”, she added.

The Cauvery Road that connects the city with Pallipalayam is in bad shape for the last 10 months, said shopkeepers in the area.

A total of 88 candidates are in fray in the 15 wards and they canvass on improving road facility.