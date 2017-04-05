Traffic awareness rally taken out

Over 150 students took part in the traffic awareness rally organised by the city police and Friends of Police in association with Dr. SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science on Tuesday.

The rally was flagged off at Race Course police station by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan.

Safe driving

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saravanan stressed on the need for students becoming torch bearers of traffic awareness and safe driving practices.

Ill effects

Students from the Department of Information Technology from the college held placards on the ill effects of drunken drive, speeding and need for wearing seatbelt and helmets.

Senior police officers, office-bearers of Friends of Police and college authorities took part.