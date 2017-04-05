Traffic awareness rally taken out

Over 150 students took part in the traffic awareness rally organised by the city police and Friends of Police in association with Dr. SNS Rajalakshmi College of Arts and Science on Tuesday.
The rally was flagged off at Race Course police station by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S. Saravanan.
Safe driving
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saravanan stressed on the need for students becoming torch bearers of traffic awareness and safe driving practices.
Ill effects
Students from the Department of Information Technology from the college held placards on the ill effects of drunken drive, speeding and need for wearing seatbelt and helmets.
Senior police officers, office-bearers of Friends of Police and college authorities took part.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor