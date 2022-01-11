Traffic awareness programme launched in Coimbatore

Coimbatore City Police and Suguna Group of Institutions and Industries on Monday launched ‘Kovai on line’, a traffic awareness programme aimed at educating motorists on road safety.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S.R. Senthilkumar launched the initiative at Lakshmi Mills junction. The organisers said that 120 volunteers of the National Service Scheme from Suguna Polytechnic College conducted road safety awareness activities at 25 traffic signals in the city on Monday.

The volunteers held placards that stressed the need to wear helmet, fasten seatbelt, follow speed restrictions and other safe driving practices. They distributed pamphlets to motorists at traffic junctions.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Saravanan, Principal of Suguna Polytechnic College V. Govindarajulu and Dean Ramya Santhosh were present.

The organisers added that the institution was planning to continue the activity at select traffic signals.