Traffic, airport authorities extend cooperation to transport organs

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) and the Airport Director have assured cooperation of their respective departments to transport harvested organs via the ‘green corridor’ here on Thursday.

P. Perumal, DCP (Crime and Traffic), R. Mahalingam, Airport Director, Airports Authority of India, and Manmohan Singh Yadav, Deputy Commandant, Chief Aerodrome - Security Officer, launched the roadmap of the green corridor, a road route that is demarcated for carrying harvested organs in the shortest time possible.

In his speech, Mr. Perumal said that the traffic police will extend all cooperation on completion of hospital formalities in case of accident deaths so that the organ reaches the recipients. He said that Tamil Nadu leads in organ donation because of “magnanimity, dignity and awareness.”

Mr. Mahalingam noted in his speech that any lapses in transporting organs within the specified time limit may cause not just “the loss of an organ, but loss of a life.” He commended the commitment of police officers in this issue. The Airport Director stressed on the importance of the necessary documentation at the airports in organ transplantation as he termed it as a “highly security-related activity.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Mr. Yadav highlighted that the possession of the documents will help the airport security expedite the process, thereby ensuring the smooth transport of the harvested organs. He also congratulated Young Indians (Yi) for the initiative.

B. Praveen Kumarr, Chair, Yi Coimbatore Chapter, mentioned in his opening speech that the initiative has become a nationwide project with ‘20,000 people’ having pledged their organs. On the importance of the green corridor, N. Anand Vijai, Co-chair - Health, said that the viability of harvested organs was only for a few hours, as in the case of heart and lungs which are viable for only four to six hours once they are harvested from an organ donor.

Transplant coordinators from various hospitals were also present at the event.

Yi, a part of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), launched the organ donation initiative titled ‘Gift an Organ’ in 2015, Mr. Kumarr said.