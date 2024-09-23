ADVERTISEMENT

Traffic affected on Dhimbam ghat road as lorry tips over

Published - September 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The lorry that overturned at the 15th hairpin bend on Dhimbam ghat road in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic along the Dhimbam Ghat Road was disrupted for over two hours after a commercial lorry overturned at the 15th hairpin bend here on Monday.

The ghat road on the Dindigul–Bengaluru National Highway 948, with 27 hairpin bends, passes through the core area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), and is an important link between the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The goods-laden lorry was travelling from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka to Tiruppur when, at 7:30 a.m., the driver lost control while navigating a bend, causing the vehicle to tip over in the middle of the road and disrupting traffic. As a result, vehicles started to pile up on either side of the road following the accident.

While cars and two-wheelers passed through the available space on the road, trucks and buses, unable to pass through, lined up on either side of the road. Hasanur police arrived at the spot. A crane was pressed into service and the vehicle was moved to the roadside. The driver, meanwhile, escaped unhurt.

