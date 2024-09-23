GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic affected on Dhimbam ghat road as lorry tips over

Published - September 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
The lorry that overturned at the 15th hairpin bend on Dhimbam ghat road in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Monday.

The lorry that overturned at the 15th hairpin bend on Dhimbam ghat road in Erode district in Tamil Nadu on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Traffic along the Dhimbam Ghat Road was disrupted for over two hours after a commercial lorry overturned at the 15th hairpin bend here on Monday.

The ghat road on the Dindigul–Bengaluru National Highway 948, with 27 hairpin bends, passes through the core area of Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR), and is an important link between the Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The goods-laden lorry was travelling from Chamarajanagar in Karnataka to Tiruppur when, at 7:30 a.m., the driver lost control while navigating a bend, causing the vehicle to tip over in the middle of the road and disrupting traffic. As a result, vehicles started to pile up on either side of the road following the accident.

While cars and two-wheelers passed through the available space on the road, trucks and buses, unable to pass through, lined up on either side of the road. Hasanur police arrived at the spot. A crane was pressed into service and the vehicle was moved to the roadside. The driver, meanwhile, escaped unhurt.

Published - September 23, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.