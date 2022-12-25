Traffic affected across Coimbatore over Minister Udhayanidhi’s visit

December 25, 2022 04:50 pm | Updated 04:50 pm IST - Coimbatore

Traffic in several parts of the city took a hit as over 3,000 party members and the public gathered around Minister of Sports and Youth Development Udhayanidhi Stalin’s convoy in Coimbatore on December 25, 2022.

Vehicles were diverted from 10.30 a.m. near the Collectorate as several Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party workers stood blocking the road near Gopalapuram up to the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station. Further, many passengers near the Coimbatore Junction reportedly had to wait for the crowd to settle before they could proceed in or out of the station.

According to sources, the crowd had gathered to welcome and meet the Minister on his one-day visit to Coimbatore.

Traffic personnel near Collectorate claimed traffic flow was usual and was halted only when the escorted convoy was passing through, for safety purposes and that regular flow was maintained throughout the day across the city.

Traffic near Lakshmi Mills and Codissia Trade Fair Complex in the city was also blocked, as per sources.

The crowd was dispersed at around 12.30 p.m and vigil was hiked at the Collector’s Office.