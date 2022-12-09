Traditional food festival held in Krishnagiri

December 09, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Women displaying items at the food festival in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A traditional food festival with the participation of anganwadi workers and students was inaugurated here by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Government Arts and Science College for Women on Friday.

Flagging off the event, the Collector underlined the importance of millet-rich diet for balanced nutrition. He urged anganwadi workers to spread awareness on millet-rich diet in the villages and how healthy nutritious eating impacted the society as a whole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anaemia and malnutrition among young women in rural areas, aggravated by early marriages and multiple pregnancies, which go on to impact new-borns were part of the same cycle that needed to be broken, the Collector said.

Over 200 anganwadi workers and students of the Government Arts College for Women participated in the food festival that witnessed an array of nutritious dishes showcasing traditional food as not just a healthy alternative but also equally tasty to the palate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US