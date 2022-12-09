  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Traditional food festival held in Krishnagiri

December 09, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Women displaying items at the food festival in Krishnagiri on Friday.

Women displaying items at the food festival in Krishnagiri on Friday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

A traditional food festival with the participation of anganwadi workers and students was inaugurated here by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Government Arts and Science College for Women on Friday.

Flagging off the event, the Collector underlined the importance of millet-rich diet for balanced nutrition. He urged anganwadi workers to spread awareness on millet-rich diet in the villages and how healthy nutritious eating impacted the society as a whole.

Anaemia and malnutrition among young women in rural areas, aggravated by early marriages and multiple pregnancies, which go on to impact new-borns were part of the same cycle that needed to be broken, the Collector said.

Over 200 anganwadi workers and students of the Government Arts College for Women participated in the food festival that witnessed an array of nutritious dishes showcasing traditional food as not just a healthy alternative but also equally tasty to the palate.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.