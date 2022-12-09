Traditional food festival held in Krishnagiri

December 09, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A traditional food festival with the participation of anganwadi workers and students was inaugurated here by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Government Arts and Science College for Women on Friday.

Flagging off the event, the Collector underlined the importance of millet-rich diet for balanced nutrition. He urged anganwadi workers to spread awareness on millet-rich diet in the villages and how healthy nutritious eating impacted the society as a whole.

Anaemia and malnutrition among young women in rural areas, aggravated by early marriages and multiple pregnancies, which go on to impact new-borns were part of the same cycle that needed to be broken, the Collector said.

Over 200 anganwadi workers and students of the Government Arts College for Women participated in the food festival that witnessed an array of nutritious dishes showcasing traditional food as not just a healthy alternative but also equally tasty to the palate.