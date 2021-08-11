Traders Welfare Board registrations set to begin

The State government has announced registrations for traders to the Traders Welfare Board.

Under this , traders with an annual turnover not exceeding ₹40 lakh are eligible to be registered with the Board.

Registrations without any entry fee will be open to traders registering between August 15 and October 14, according to an administration release.

Membership with the Board provides an array of welfare protection to the trader and their family. The member’s family shall receive a compensation of ₹1 lakh upon the death of the member; medical cover of upto ₹50,000 for surgeries; upto ₹20,000 for hysrectomy for women members, upto ₹15,000 for chemotherapy, radiotherapy, angioplasty; education allowance of upto ₹10,000 to the children of the members; upto ₹10,000 as financial assistance for purchase of two-wheeler; reward of upto ₹25,000 for sports accomplishments of the children of the members; compensation upto ₹5,000 for fire accidents.

Membership shall only require trade license and GST number is not required for membership , according to the administration.

Traders may download the form through http://www.tn.gov.in/tntwb. Helplines have been set up under the Joint Director(Commercial Taxes), Salem in the following areas: Deputy director, Collectorate, Dharmapuri (04343-230112); Dharmapuri helpline-87789 55535; Palacodde helpline(94424 78977), Harur helpline (93601 34300)