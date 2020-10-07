Traders want two-way traffic system on Mettur Road

Erode

07 October 2020 22:25 IST

Stating that restriction in vehicle movement on Mettur Road has affected their business a lot, small traders in the area submitted a petition to the district police urging to reintroduce two-way traffic system.

In their petition, traders said that hundreds of commercial establishments were present on both the sides of the road making it one of the busiest stretches in the city. Over 5,000 people were directly employed in these establishments while it provides indirect job opportunities to over 15,000 people. One-way traffic was introduced in the stretch from GH Roundabout to Swastik Corner in May so that ambulances can move without delay in the stretch. “There are over 100 small shops where business activities stopped completely due to restriction in movement of people”, the petition said. They said that their livelihood was completely affected from March due to COVID-19 and the possibility of picking up the business after lockdown relaxation did not happen due to the one-way traffic system.

They said that their only hope of revival of business is for the ensuing Deepavali festival and urged the district police to reintroduce a two-way traffic system at the earliest.

