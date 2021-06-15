Traders want priority in allocation of shops

Traders at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) urged the State government to give priority to them in the allocation of shops at the modernised textile hub that is under construction.

Members of both the daily and weekly textile traders association at the Erode Gani Market met Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and submitted a petition here on Tuesday.

They said that over 800 daily and weekly shops were functioning on the Gani market premises for the past 40 years where wholesale and retail trading of textile items were done.

In the past five years, their business was affected completely due to demonetisation, implementation of Goods and Services Tax, increase in price of yarn and COVID-19 pandemic.

But, they continued to pay all the taxes to the Corporation in all these years, they said.

Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation was constructing a modernised textile hub on the premises that was expected to be completed in a few months.

“We are running shops for 40 years now and priority should be given to us while allocating shops,” they said and wanted the Minister to take up the issue with the State government and the Corporation.