Traders want ban on online sale of life-saving drugs

May 05, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST - ERODE

Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu has urged the Central and State governments to ban online sale of life-saving drugs and also regulate foreign direct investment (FDI) in online trading.

As many as 23 resolutions were passed at the 40th Traders’ Day conference held at Texvalley Ground here on Friday.

A resolution said trade in the country has a network from farmers to street vendors in which wholesale to retail sales are involved, providing livelihood to many people at various stages. “E-commerce industries that entered India had broken all the chain networks and are functioning on profit motives,” the resolution said and wanted the e-commerce industry to be regulated to protect the livelihood of small and medium traders in the country.

Another resolution called for industrial parks to be established in southern districts like Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar and Madurai, to prevent people migrating in search of jobs to cities and also for their economic development.

Also, industries that were permitted to function, but were crippled due to various reasons should function again, the resolution said.

Resolutions also wanted the validity of the FSSAI licence to be restored to five years, uniform Goods and Services Taxes without affecting traders, introducing pension, family welfare fund and insurance for traders, removing discrepancies in rent fixation for shops in local bodies, withdraw government order that bans plastic, reduce power tariff for traders, remove Tasmac shops in thickly populated areas and announce Virudhachalam, Thuraiyur, Arani and Pollachi as new districts.

Other resolutions also called for bringing down the yarn price, solving problems for traders while implementing smart city projects, regulating digital banners and removing toll plazas that function within 60 km radius and reducing toll fare.

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P. Moorthy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Minister for Electricity V. Senthilbalaji and Minister for Health Ma. Subramanian, took part. Federation president A.M. Vikramaraja, general secretary Ve. Govindarajalu, other office-bearers and traders from across the State took part in the conference.