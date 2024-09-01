GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Traders urge Salem Corporation to reduce rent for shops at Victoria Complex

Out of the 173 shops in the complex, which was constructed during the DMK regime in 1999 near the Salem old bus stand, only 20 are occupied at present

Published - September 01, 2024 07:42 pm IST - Salem

M. Sabari
The Victoria Commerical Complex near Old Bus Stand in Salem city.

The Victoria Commerical Complex near Old Bus Stand in Salem city. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Traders have urged the Salem Corporation to reduce rent for shops that are remaining vacant for more than eight years at the Victoria Complex in the city .

The complex, which was constructed during the DMK regime in 1999 near the Salem old bus stand, has 173 shops. All the outlets were occupied till 2016 as the rents were relatively less compared with private retail space. The rent was hiked in 2016 to be made on a par with private spaces. The traders moved the Madras High Court regarding the hike, but the Court gave a verdict in favour of the Salem Corporation.

Following this, several traders vacated the outlets and the Corporation floated tenders to get new tenants. At present, just 20 of the 173 shops are occupied.

Abdul Kadher, a resident of Kitchipalayam who ran a shop in the complex earlier, said that before 2016, ₹ 20 was collected as rent per sq. ft. It was increased to ₹100 per sq. ft. So the shopkeepers who paid ₹4,000 rent for a 200 sq. ft. shop were asked to pay ₹20,000 as rent. So most of them vacated the shops. In June 2022, the civic body reduced the rent to ₹60 per sq. ft. Yet, it did not get tenants, he said.

Social activist Poomozhi said that as the three entrances to the complex were not closed after a two-tier bus stand was constructed, anti-social elements were using the complex, especially at night. So the Corporation should take steps to rent out all the outlets at the earliest. Till then, it should provide security and proper lighting facilities in the complex. The Salem Corporation was struggling without proper revenue. Renting out the shops would bring revenue to it, Mr. Poomozhi added.

Mayor A. Ramachandran said that steps have been taken to rent out the shops, and soon the civic body would sort out the issue.

