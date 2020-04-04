Traders to sell vegetables in vehicles in 40 wards

To prevent people from crowding at the vegetable market that functions at the central bus stand, the Erode Corporation has allowed traders to sell vegetables in autorickshaws in 40 wards from Saturday.

After the lockdown, the Corporation shifted the market from Panneerselvam Park to the bus stand where the wholesale market functions from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. and the retail market from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. every day.

To ensure personal distancing and also to prevent people from venturing out of homes, the civic body has allowed the traders to sell vegetables in each ward. The traders could use their own vehicles and sell vegetables in the wards and the officials would monitor them to check whether they sold the vegetables for exorbitant price.

Flagging off the autos on Saturday, Collector C. Kathiravan said that 10 vehicles were operated by the cooperative societies in the quarantined areas and the 40 vehicles would prevent crowding at the market. He said that each vehicle could hold two tonne vegetables and a trader was allowed to collect ₹ 1 extra for a kg towards transportation cost.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said the vehicles would be stationed near milk booths or at a common place where people could purchase vegetables. He said that another 10 vehicles were permitted to sell fruits in the Corporation limits and the number would increase in the coming days. Also, vendors in pushcarts were also being identified to sell vegetables, he added.