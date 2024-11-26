Traders to down shutters across Erode district on November 29

Opposing the hike in property tax, electricity charges and the 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST) on commercial property rent, the Federation of All Trade and Industry Associations of Erode District (FATIA) has decided to close all shops and establishments in the district on November 29.

The federation, an apex body of 75 associations in the district, led by its president V.K. Rajamanickam, met here on Tuesday and discussed issues affecting their business. Members stated that the Central Government had introduced GST on commercial property rent from October 10, 2024, through which if the tenant is a composition dealer and the landlord is unregistered, the tenant must pay 18% GST.

Additionally, the hike in property tax and electricity charges by the State government has further burdened businesses that is already facing challenges. “To express our opposition, all shops, commercial establishments and industries will close their operations and observe a strike for the day,” said Mr. Rajamanickam.