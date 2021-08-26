Traders stage protest after municipality seals shops for failure to pay rent

Around 500 traders running shops at the Municipal Market here staged a protest and tried to block roads in the town after the Udhagamandalam Municipality (UMC) sealed shops for failure to pay rent.

According to UMC officials, the merchants had failed to pay the revised rent fixed more than four years ago for 1,587 shops in the market and surrounding areas which have been leased to them. Officials said that the previous rent being charged from the merchants was extremely low, and that many of the merchants who had taken the stalls on lease had sub-leased their spaces to other businesses.

Due to the municipality not receiving the revised rent amount from the merchants, the UMC owed money to other government services such as the Tamil Nadu Electricity Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), which runs to many crores in arrears, officials said.

On Wednesday, UMC officials arrived at the market and began sealing the shops which had failed to pay rent to the civic body. As a result, the merchants staged a protest and threatened to block the surrounding roads, leading to the police arresting them.

After the arrest of the merchants, UMC officials sealed a few shops inside the market. They have given a few days' time to the merchants to pay the revised rents for their shops, failing which the civic body has threatened to seal more shops.