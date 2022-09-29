Traders seek priority in allocation of shops in the newly constructed Gani market complex in Erode

A section of traders from the Gani Market meeting Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

A section of traders at the E.K.M. Abdul Gani Textile Market (Gani Market) has sought the intervention of Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy to give priority to the traders in allocation of shops in the newly constructed market complex at Panneerselvam Park in the city.

Members of the Thiyagi Kumaran All Textile Traders’ Association submitted a petition to the Minister on Thursday stating that they have been running textile shops for over 30 years on the old premises. Under the Smart City Mission, the Corporation began work to construct a complex with 256 shops in July 2019 and all their 98 permanent shops were demolished. The civic body had allotted space on the premises where they had erected temporary structures and were running their business for over three years now, they added.

Traders said that Corporation officials had promised to give priority to them during allocation of shops after the building works were completed. Currently, works were completed and the building is ready for occupancy. Hence, shops should be allotted to them, they said.

Mr. Muthusamy told them that he would speak to the Corporation Commissioner and convey their request, but added that the decision of the corporation is final.

Sources in the civic body said that there are over 720 daily and weekly textile shops at the market and allocation of shops can be done only through tender process. “Their request for priority in allotting shops cannot not be accepted as per the law”, the source said.