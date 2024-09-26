Traders seek permission to transport cattle through Talamalai forest road

In a petition submitted on Thursday, R. Muthusamy, a cattle trader, highlighted that for the past 25 years, traders have purchased cattle from farmers in the hill areas and sold them at weekly markets in Puliyampatti, Anthiyur, and other nearby locations, and that it was the sole means of livelihood for hundreds of traders.

“Even before transport facilities became available, we would transport the cattle on foot to these markets, he said. Currently, the cattle are transported in vehicles from Talavadi through the Punajanur Check Post in Karnataka. However, with Karnataka authorities now restricting the entry of cattle-laden vehicles through the Punajanur check post, traders are forced to seek alternative routes.

The traders requested permission to use the Talavadi–Talamalai–Dhimbam Ghat Road to reach Sathyamangalam and the markets beyond. Muthusamy clarified that all cattle are transported with veterinary approval, and traders are solely involved in legitimate cattle trading. He also voiced concerns over false information being spread about the traders and asked for their access to the Talamalai forest road to be granted.

