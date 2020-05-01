Coimbatore

Traders seek permission to open shops

The Federation of Trade Associations Coimbatore, representing 14 trade bodies in the city, has appealed to Collector K. Rajamani to permit retail outlets here to reopen on May 4.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector on Thursday, the Federation members said that nearly 20,000 families were dependent on the shops for their livelihood. The long lockdown period had affected all of them.

The members would take the required precautionary measures and adhere to safety norms when they reopened. The shops should be permitted to remain open at least from noon to 6 p.m. every day, initially. With Chennai under lockdown, the rest of the State was dependent on Coimbatore for several raw materials. Similarly, industries need to buy consummables when they commenced operations. Hence, the lockdown should not be extended for the retailers any further, they said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2020 10:47:09 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/traders-seek-permission-to-open-shops/article31484541.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY