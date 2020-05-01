Traders seek permission to open shops in Coimbatore on May 4

The Federation of Trade Associations Coimbatore, representing 14 trade bodies in the city, has appealed to District Collector K. Rajamani to permit retail outlets here to reopen on May 4.

In a memorandum submitted to the Collector on Thursday, the Federation members said that nearly 20,000 families are dependent on the shops in the city for their livelihood. The long lockdown period has affected all of them.

The members of the 14 trade associations will take the required precautionary measures and adhere to safety norms when they reopen. The shops should be permitted to remain open at least from noon to 6 pm every day initially.

With Chennai under lockdown, the rest of the State is dependent on Coimbatore for several raw materials. Similarly, industries need to buy consumables when they commence operations. Hence, the lockdown should not be extended for the retailers any further, they said.