Traders seek permission to open shops in Coimbatore on May 4

The Federation of Trade Associations Coimbatore, representing 14 trade bodies in the city, has appealed to District Collector K. Rajamani to permit retail outlets here to reopen on May 4.
In a memorandum submitted to the Collector on Thursday, the Federation members said that nearly 20,000 families are dependent on the shops in the city for their livelihood. The long lockdown period has affected all of them.
The members of the 14 trade associations will take the required precautionary measures and adhere to safety norms when they reopen. The shops should be permitted to remain open at least from noon to 6 pm every day initially.
With Chennai under lockdown, the rest of the State is dependent on Coimbatore for several raw materials. Similarly, industries need to buy consumables when they commence operations. Hence, the lockdown should not be extended for the retailers any further, they said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.