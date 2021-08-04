Traders seek modifications in lockdown restrictions

‘Opening vegetable shops on alternate days unviable’

Wholesale grocery shops and vegetable traders in the markets have asked for modifications in the restrictions that came into force on Tuesday in the district to control the spread of COVID-19.

The wholesale grocery merchants here said the shops were permitted to function from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. There was no distinction between wholesale and retail traders and only milk selling outlets and medicine shops were permitted to function after 5 p.m.

At the vegetable markets, the traders have been asked to open only for wholesale business. Further, only alternate shops can remain open on a day. “We have only 30 % sales now. If a shop is closed with a stock of vegetables, it will be opened after one day and we have no option but to throw out the remaining vegetables. The authorities concerned can either close the markets for a week or so or open for five continuous days a week,” said a trader.