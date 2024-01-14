Traders see mixed trends in Pongal sales

January 14, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Pongal this year has brought mixed trends for farmers and traders selling turmeric and sugarcane in Coimbatore city.

Nalluchamy, a trader from Tiruchi who sells sugarcane in Coimbatore market, says this is one of the worst years with prices slumping to less than 50% of last year for the farmers who sold to private traders. Last year, a bunch of 15 canes was sold for maximum ₹700 at the growing centres. This year, the highest paid was ₹400. Further, recent rain in the delta areas had damaged crop and this too affected farmers. It is only the middlemen who benefitted, he said.

The demand in Coimbatore retail market was better on Saturday compared to Sunday, he said.

The farmers in the growing areas in Salem district said they received just about ₹21 a cane and in Erode district, turmeric growers said they sold a bunch for ₹3 to ₹5. In the retail market in Coimbatore, on Sunday afternoon, a turmeric bunch was sold for more than ₹30.

