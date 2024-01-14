GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traders see mixed trends in Pongal sales

January 14, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Customers buying sugarcane ahead of Pongal festival in Coimbatore city.

Customers buying sugarcane ahead of Pongal festival in Coimbatore city. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Pongal this year has brought mixed trends for farmers and traders selling turmeric and sugarcane in Coimbatore city.

Nalluchamy, a trader from Tiruchi who sells sugarcane in Coimbatore market, says this is one of the worst years with prices slumping to less than 50% of last year for the farmers who sold to private traders. Last year, a bunch of 15 canes was sold for maximum ₹700 at the growing centres. This year, the highest paid was ₹400. Further, recent rain in the delta areas had damaged crop and this too affected farmers. It is only the middlemen who benefitted, he said.

ALSO READ
In Erode, selling turmeric for Pongal is not for profit but for tradition

The demand in Coimbatore retail market was better on Saturday compared to Sunday, he said.

The farmers in the growing areas in Salem district said they received just about ₹21 a cane and in Erode district, turmeric growers said they sold a bunch for ₹3 to ₹5. In the retail market in Coimbatore, on Sunday afternoon, a turmeric bunch was sold for more than ₹30.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Erode / Salem / Tiruchi / Pongal

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.