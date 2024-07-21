Traders, public oppose shifting of Rasipuram bus stand

The public and traders at Rasipuram in Namakkal district have opposed the decision of the Rasipuram Municipality to shift the bus stand.

Rasipuram Municipality, with a population of over 60,000, has a bus stand constructed 52 years ago. Considering the traffic congestion and increased number of vehicles, the municipality decided to shift the bus stand and got seven acres from a person free of cost at Anaipalayam on the Salem-Namakkal National Highway recently. The municipality also conducted a meeting with the public on July 5 regarding this. But, the local traders and the public have opposed this move.

Rasipuram Makkal Nalakuzhu (RMN) secretary Nalvinai Selvan said the proposed place at Anaipalayam was nine km away from the present bus stand. The land came under the control of the Kurukkupuram and Chandrasekarapuram panchayats. “If the bus stand is constructed on that land, it will only benefit a real estate firm and not the public,” he alleged.

Even as the municipality conducted the meeting on July 5, it got the land from a realtor on the same day. This urgency created more doubts and while the Tamil Nadu government had not officially announced a bus stand, how did the municipality conduct a meeting without the Collector?, he questioned.

If traffic congestion was the real problem, the municipality, through the State Highways Department, should remove the encroachment on both sides of the road heading to the bus stand. Initially, the traders shut down the shops against the municipality’s decision and a human chain was formed on July 20. If the municipality was firm in its decision, the RMN would stage a protest, he added.

Rasipuram Municipality Commissioner (in-charge) R. Sekar and Municipal Chairman S. Kavitha were not available for comments.