Traders, public demand opening of multi-level parking stand at Anandha Bridge in Salem

Traders and the public have demanded opening of the multi-level vehicle parking stand at Anandha Bridge to reduce traffic congestion in the first and second agraharam areas.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, Salem Corporation constructed a multi-level parking stand near Anandha Bridge at ₹12.34 crore and Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru inaugurated it in March last year. However, the facility was yet to be opened for public use.

The parking stand that had a built up area of 15,716 sq.ft on four floors could accommodate 1,343 vehicles including 301 two-wheelers in the basement, 158 two-wheelers on the ground floor, 35 four-wheelers on the first floor, 268 two-wheelers each on the second and third floors, and 313 two-wheelers on the fourth floor.

V. Raman, a coconut trader, said that due to lack of adequate parking space in Chinna Kadai Veethi, first and second agraharam, two-wheelers were parked encroaching the roads in these areas. This led to traffic congestion in the mornings and evenings when people came in large numbers to buy vegetables, flowers, and fruits.

Buses heading to Old Bus Stand struggled to pass through these areas. If the parking stand would be opened up, the congestion would reduce. The Corporation recently cleaned the premises and tightened monitoring after a video went viral of youth misusing the parking stand, he said.

According to the Salem Corporation officials, 40 cars were permitted to park in the multi-level parking area on a trial basis for the last four days and parking fee was collected. Bids would be finalised in the next two weeks to operate the parking stand and then it would be thrown open to the public, they said.

