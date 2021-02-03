Traders oppose move to remove shops near Anandha bridge

Traders and vegetable vendors running shops along the Anandha bridge protested on Tuesday against the move by the Salem Corporation to remove the shops in the area.
They said they had been running shops along the Anandha bridge on the banks of Thirumanimutharu river here for over 10 years and the traders had been paying charges to the Corporation.
On Tuesday, officials from the Corporation visited the place to remove encroachments.
However, the traders opposed the move and demanded the authorities to offer them alternative place.
They said several persons were dependent on the business and their livelihood would be affected.
N. Vijay, a trader, said, “the livelihood of more than 400 persons are dependent on this. All traders have been paying charges to the Corporation and we have been asked to vacate the place without any prior notice.
Power supply cut
The power supply to our shops were cut on Monday. No alternative place has been allocated to us.” Another trader said that they were ready to leave the place, but the Corporation should provide them with alternative place for business. The officials offered to provide a solution and left the place.
