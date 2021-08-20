Traders, motorists seek steps to repair Pal Market Road

Traders and motorists using the pothole-riddled Pal Market Road here have sought immediate steps to repair or re-lay it.

Pal Market is an important business locality and the road is used by motorists from the District Collectorate to reach Leigh Bazaar, Three Roads junction, Meyannur and farther places.

The entire stretch, measuring less than 200 metres, leading to the Pal Market bridge is ridden with potholes.

While one half of the road is used by trucks to offloadgoods at the market, vehicles move at snail’s pace on the other half due to the poor condition of the road. The slow moving traffic leads to congestion during peak hours.

N.Gopal, a motorist who uses the road frequently, said that truckers use the road as it provides easy access towards the Bengaluru National Highway through Three Roads junction. If the road is not repaired, the trucks will have to move through the city, he added.

Salem Corporation officials said that a proposal to repair the road has been sanctioned and works would begin in a week. The road would be re-laid under the Integrated Urban Development Mission and the works would be carried out at night as the market would be busy during the day.