Traders, motorists demand speedy completion of smart road works

Corporation officials say works likely to be completed by January next year

Motorists and traders near Satram market have requested speedy completion of smart city road works.

The Salem Corporation under the Smart Cities mission is constructing smart road on Thammanan Road and Satram road which connects Pal Market to Four Roads. Residents and traders at Satram market use mainly the road to move goods.

S.K. Periyasamy, district president of Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangankalin Peramaippu, said that authorities must take steps to complete the works at the earliest. Mr. Periyasamy said that the road is filled with potholes and during rain, the sewage overflows onto road here. “Currently, traders are forced to use Arsipalayam road to move trucks that causes inconvenience, especially during rain. Officials should take necessary measures to complete works at the earliest”, he said.

Officials from Salem Corporation said that smart road works are being carried out on Thammanan Road and Sathram Road at a cost of ₹14.2 crore, covering a distance of 850 metres.

According to Corporation officials, the works were affected due to COVID-19 restrictions and handling drain and water pipelines in the area for construction of ducts. According to officials, separate ducts are being constructed for utility cables and storm water drains here. Officials said that the works are progressing at a steady pace here. “Once completed, concrete roads would be laid here and there would not be any requirement to dig roads after that. We are expecting to complete works by January next year”, a senior official said.